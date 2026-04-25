MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 748 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the March 31st total of 15,049 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of FLYU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.29. MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 4.77.

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MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors Travel 3x Leveraged ETN (FLYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYU was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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