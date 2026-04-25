Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the March 31st total of 190 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,186 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:FIAX – Free Report) by 148.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,138 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF Price Performance

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 16,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.21.

Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF Company Profile

The Nicholas Fixed Income Alternative ETF (FIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to provide income by holding a short-term portfolio of US Treasury securities and using a vertical option spread strategy across multiple asset classes. FIAX was launched on Nov 29, 2022 and is managed by Nicholas.

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