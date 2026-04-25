Short Interest in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Decreases By 82.5%

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 98,874 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 564,969 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

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First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FXN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,861. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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