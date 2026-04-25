Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM) Short Interest Down 83.0% in April

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,847 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 69,764 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

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Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EVIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 18,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,832. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.68 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (EVIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration between three and eight years EVIM was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

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