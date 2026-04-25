Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Decreases By 92.3%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,798 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 36,327 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,731 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 850.0% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 368.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.80. 23,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,986. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a market cap of $952.20 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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