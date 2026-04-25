ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in April

ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 383 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the March 31st total of 4,129 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,516 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded ENN Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ENN Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ENN Energy Stock Up 0.3%

ENN Energy Company Profile

OTCMKTS XNGSY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.13. 3,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. ENN Energy has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Free Report)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited is a leading city gas distribution and integrated energy services provider in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s core business spans the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through an extensive pipeline network. In addition to its traditional piped gas operations, ENN Energy offers installation and maintenance of gas appliances, emergency response services and energy consulting for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Building on its gas distribution platform, ENN Energy has expanded into integrated energy projects that combine multiple energy sources such as gas, electricity, thermal energy and renewable fuels.

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