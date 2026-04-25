QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 64 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 2,514 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QNB Price Performance

Shares of QNB stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.39. QNB has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

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QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.15%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. is a regional financial holding company headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, operating through its principal subsidiary, QNB Bank. The bank delivers a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and institutional clients. Its core offerings include deposit products, treasury management, consumer and commercial lending, and specialized credit solutions tailored to local market needs.

Founded in 1877 as Quakertown National Bank, QNB has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to establish a branch network across southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and parts of New Jersey.

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