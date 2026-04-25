Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Declines By 89.9%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,905 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 206,599 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 494,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 7.9%

OTCMKTS GTBIF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. 1,215,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

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About Green Thumb Industries

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Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.

In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.

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