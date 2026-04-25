Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,250 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the March 31st total of 770,842 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $3.54 during trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

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About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings, SAB. de C.V. is a leading Mexican telecommunications and media company specializing in the provision of cable television, broadband internet and fixed-line telephony services. Headquartered in Guadalajara, Jalisco, the company operates a multi-service network platform across urban and suburban markets.

The firm’s core offerings include digital and high-definition cable television packages, on-demand content solutions such as pay-per-view and streaming services, as well as broadband internet access delivered via a hybrid fiber-coaxial network.

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