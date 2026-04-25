KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,102 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 274,135 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,032,931 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KDDI Price Performance

OTCMKTS KDDIY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.06. 320,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,889. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.04. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80.

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About KDDI

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KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

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