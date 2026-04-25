John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JHDV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 182 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the March 31st total of 1,055 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA JHDV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 158. John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $43.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.98.

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About John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF

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The John Hancock U.S. High Dividend ETF (JHDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high dividend-paying or high dividend growth stocks. Selection and weighting are based on a proprietary systematic approach of US large- and mid-cap companies. JHDV was launched on Sep 27, 2022 and is managed by John Hancock.

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