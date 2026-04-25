Short Interest in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM) Declines By 87.3%

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,684 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 13,218 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,883 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of MEM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.85. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

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