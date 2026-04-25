Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Short Interest Down 88.1% in April

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 152 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the March 31st total of 1,279 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.36.

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Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

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