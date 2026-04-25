ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Short Interest Down 86.1% in April

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,097 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 36,706 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,946 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,379.54 and a beta of 1.14. ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

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ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Company Profile

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The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.

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