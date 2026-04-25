Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 207 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 1,187 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Price Performance
NVIR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.
Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Company Profile
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