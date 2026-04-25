Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NYSEARCA:NVIR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 207 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the March 31st total of 1,187 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,838 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Price Performance

NVIR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.53.

Get Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (NVIR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund is actively managed to provide concentrated exposure to firms that are engaged in producing hydrocarbon-based energy or related remediation companies. Companies may be domiciled anywhere around the globe and of any capitalization. NVIR was launched on Feb 21, 2023 and is managed by Horizon.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.