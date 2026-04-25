Scout24 (ETR:G24) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €69.20 and last traded at €69.40. Approximately 247,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.65.

Scout24 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €68.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €82.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52.

About Scout24

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Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties. In addition, it offers BuyerPlus for users looking to buy properties; LivingPlus provides coverage and support for tenant protection; and LettingPlus, a cloud-based software solution.

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