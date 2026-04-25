Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Price Up 2.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €46.32 and last traded at €46.32. Approximately 302,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €45.18.

Kion Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €50.18 and its 200 day moving average is €58.22.

About Kion Group

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands. The company also manufactures and sells spare parts; leases and rents industrial trucks and related items; and offers maintenance and repair, and fleet management services, as well as provides finance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.