Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.64 and last traded at GBX 116.25. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.
Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31.
Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Nexus Infrastructure
Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.
Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.
Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.
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