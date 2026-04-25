Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Up 2% – What’s Next?

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 116.64 and last traded at GBX 116.25. Approximately 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.

Nexus Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £10.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.31.

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Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (26.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nexus Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexus Infrastructure plc will post 9.0100003 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Nexus Infrastructure

In related news, insider Charles Sweeney acquired 8,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 per share, with a total value of £10,019.80. Insiders own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

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Nexus is a leading provider of civil engineering infrastructure solutions through its two subsidiaries: Tamdown Group Limited and Coleman Construction & Utilities Limited.

Tamdown provides a range of civil engineering and infrastructure solutions to the UK housebuilding sector, with operations focused on the South-East of England and London. It has an established market-leading position, having been in operation for over 48 years.

Coleman delivers civil engineering and building projects in the water, rail, highways and rivers & marine sectors.

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