Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) were down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €31.75 and last traded at €32.12. Approximately 597,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.31.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names. The company was formerly known as Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Porsche Automobil Holding SE in November 2007.

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