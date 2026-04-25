Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Short Interest Update

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 566 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the March 31st total of 5,455 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AAA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.93. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Get Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF alerts:

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.