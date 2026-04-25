Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2026

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 566 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the March 31st total of 5,455 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AAA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.93. 2,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $25.14.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

About Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.