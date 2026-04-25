SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Critical Contrast

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) and SuperX AI Technology (NASDAQ:SUPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FGI Industries and SuperX AI Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries $130.53 million 0.14 -$6.14 million ($3.22) -2.88 SuperX AI Technology $3.60 million 78.25 -$21.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

FGI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SuperX AI Technology.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FGI Industries and SuperX AI Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 1 0 0 1 2.50 SuperX AI Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

FGI Industries has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperX AI Technology has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and SuperX AI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries -4.70% -2.19% -0.58% SuperX AI Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FGI Industries beats SuperX AI Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FGI Industries

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FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names. It sells its products through home center retailers, online retailers, distributors, and independent dealers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey. FGI Industries Ltd. is a subsidiary of Foremost Groups Ltd.

About SuperX AI Technology

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Supertex, Inc. is a producer of high voltage analog and mixed signal semiconductor components. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), utilizing high voltage DMOS, HVCMOS and HVBiCMOS analog and mixed signal technologies. These ICs are used in the medical ultrasound imaging, light emitting diodes (LED) backlighting for monitors and liquid-crystal display (LCD) television (TVs), LED general lighting, telecommunications, printer, flat panel display, industrial and consumer product industries. It markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States and abroad, to original equipment manufacturers (OEM’s) of electronic products. The Company operates in one business segment consisting of the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of high voltage analog and mixed signal integrated circuits.

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