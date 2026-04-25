Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Purchases 13,375 Shares

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 13,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $150,201.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,203,206 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,003.38. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 23rd, Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 4,458 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $49,929.60.
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance
Shares of CRESY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 320,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $698.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 767,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the period. Systrade AG increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 1,064,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 698,341 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CRESY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRESY
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile
Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.
In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.
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