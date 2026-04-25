Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain Purchases 13,375 Shares

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) Director Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 13,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $150,201.25. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,203,206 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,003.38. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 23rd, Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain bought 4,458 shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, with a total value of $49,929.60.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

Shares of CRESY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.05. 320,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $698.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $211.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 767,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the period. Systrade AG increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Systrade AG now owns 1,064,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 698,341 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CRESY. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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