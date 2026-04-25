Financial Contrast: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI)

AiRWA (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) and United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AiRWA and United Parks & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiRWA 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Parks & Resorts 3 5 4 0 2.08

United Parks & Resorts has a consensus price target of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.38%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than AiRWA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiRWA $12.82 million 2.69 $3.49 million $2.90 0.28 United Parks & Resorts $1.66 billion 0.99 $168.35 million $3.05 11.09

This table compares AiRWA and United Parks & Resorts”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than AiRWA. AiRWA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

AiRWA has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of AiRWA shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.8% of AiRWA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AiRWA and United Parks & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiRWA -6.12% -0.40% -0.37% United Parks & Resorts 10.13% -41.63% 6.32%

Summary

United Parks & Resorts beats AiRWA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiRWA

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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