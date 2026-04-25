B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and traded as low as $4.77. B2Gold shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 27,510,242 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BTG. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Hold”.

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B2Gold Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). B2Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B2Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Parkway Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with a diversified portfolio of operating mines and advanced-stage development projects. Founded in 2007 through the merger of Bema Gold and CGA Mining, the company has grown to become one of the world’s largest new gold producers. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, B2Gold focuses on efficient, low-cost operations across several continents, combining exploration, development and production within a single strategic framework.

The company’s flagship assets include the Fekola mine in Mali, which commenced production in 2017, the Otjikoto mine in Namibia, and the Masbate mine in the Philippines.

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