ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as high as C$0.22. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 268,423 shares.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$604.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02.

About ShaMaran Petroleum

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ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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