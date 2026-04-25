Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

Citic Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 107 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 31st total of 2,812 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,627 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Citic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPCY remained flat at $8.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 752. Citic has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66.

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Citic Company Profile

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CITIC (OTCMKTS: CTPCY) is a diversified Chinese conglomerate and the publicly traded arm of CITIC Group, a state-owned investment company. The company operates as an investment holding platform with businesses spanning financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, real estate, and investment and asset management. Through its portfolio of operating units and equity investments, CITIC participates in both commercial and industrial activities across multiple sectors.

In financial services, CITIC’s activities typically include banking, securities, trust and other capital market-related businesses conducted via holdings and strategic investments.

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