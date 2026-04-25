Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,633 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 127,097 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

OTCMKTS EMMA traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 116,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,621. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $624,691.00, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

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Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for sickle cell disease and other serious hematological disorders. Its lead product, Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2017 for reducing the acute complications of sickle cell disease in patients aged five years and older. Through targeted research and development, Emmaus is also advancing additional pipeline candidates aimed at addressing oxidative stress and protein aggregation pathways that underlie various blood disorders.

Emmaus markets Endari in the United States and has entered into licensing agreements to distribute the therapy in regions including sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, North Africa and Latin America.

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