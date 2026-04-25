Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.11. Resverlogix shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34,500 shares changing hands.

Resverlogix Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -81.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Resverlogix

(Get Free Report)

Resverlogix Corp clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is developing an advanced epigenetic drug called apabetalone for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular disease, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

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