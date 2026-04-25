Short Interest in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Increases By 523.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,703 shares, a growth of 523.2% from the March 31st total of 1,557 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 784.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,501. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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