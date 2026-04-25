Short Interest in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Increases By 523.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,703 shares, a growth of 523.2% from the March 31st total of 1,557 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,346 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDH. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 784.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. The company had a trading volume of 30,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,501. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04.
About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk. LQDH was launched on May 27, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.