Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,011 shares, a growth of 551.0% from the March 31st total of 4,149 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,148 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FVAL traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,660. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.95.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 429,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,449.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 390,802 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,668,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 299,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after buying an additional 148,716 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

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