Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in April

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 238 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 55,879 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded up C$1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$60.88. 23,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,482. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$58.33 and a 52-week high of C$69.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.96.

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Bureau Veritas Company Profile

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Bureau Veritas is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services, helping clients manage risk, ensure quality and demonstrate compliance across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, the company operates under its OTCMKTS:BVVBY ticker for U.S. investors, while maintaining a strong presence on European markets. With a reputation built on technical expertise and impartiality, Bureau Veritas supports businesses in meeting regulatory standards and enhancing operational performance.

The company’s core activities encompass laboratory testing, on-site inspections, auditing and regulatory certification.

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