Short Interest in Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNR) Declines By 85.8%

Future Vision II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVNNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 481 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the March 31st total of 3,390 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Future Vision II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVNNR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Future Vision II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Future Vision II Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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