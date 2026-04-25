Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and traded as low as GBX 0.08. Bezant Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.09, with a volume of 37,235,035 shares.

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.09.

About Bezant Resources

(Get Free Report)

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007. Bezant Resources Plc was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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