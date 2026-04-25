SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.40 and traded as high as C$28.54. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$28.14, with a volume of 342,084 shares changing hands.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.74. The firm has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.17.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

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SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a canadian fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with approximately 174 strategically located properties in communities across the country. The company is developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving.

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