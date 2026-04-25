Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sekisui House Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.45 and traded as low as $21.0860. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 46,411 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CLSA raised Sekisui House to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Sekisui House Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.51%.

About Sekisui House

(Get Free Report)

Sekisui House, Ltd. is a leading Japanese homebuilder founded in 1960 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan. The company specializes in the design, construction, and sale of residential properties, positioning itself at the forefront of the nation’s housing industry. Since its inception, Sekisui House has emphasized quality craftsmanship, innovative building methods, and sustainable design, building a reputation for reliable and long-lasting homes.

The company’s core business activities encompass the development of single-family homes, condominiums and rental housing, along with community and urban redevelopment projects.

Further Reading

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