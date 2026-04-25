Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.16. Aspen Aerogels shares last traded at $3.2450, with a volume of 2,883,033 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

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Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $289.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 143.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Aspen Aerogels has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.280–0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

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Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company’s product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

Further Reading

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