Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT) Short Interest Up 537.6% in April

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 562,474 shares, an increase of 537.6% from the March 31st total of 88,224 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,003,030 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTNT Free Report ) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,502,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,028,640. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 283.24% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

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Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated supply chain service provider primarily focused on meeting the needs of cross-border e-commerce and consumer goods companies. The company delivers end-to-end supply chain solutions, leveraging an internet-driven platform to enhance transparency, efficiency and cost control across clients’ procurement and logistics operations.

Key offerings include supply chain design and consulting, global procurement and sourcing support, quality control and inspection, as well as bonded and non-bonded warehousing services.

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