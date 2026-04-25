Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and traded as high as $39.82. Kennametal shares last traded at $38.8970, with a volume of 1,535,467 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Kennametal from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kennametal from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price target on Kennametal in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

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Kennametal Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $486,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,867.26. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $193,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,565.86. This trade represents a 75.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,624 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,887,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 505,669 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 968,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 407,487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,726 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 375,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 332,981 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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