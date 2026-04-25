Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,448 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 93,981 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,887 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

AMADY traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $58.98. 51,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,147. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00.

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Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amadeus IT Group had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut Amadeus IT Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

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Amadeus IT Group is a global travel-technology company that develops and supplies software and IT services for the travel and tourism industry. Founded in the late 1980s as a technology venture by a group of European airlines, Amadeus has evolved into an integrated provider of distribution, passenger service systems and operations software used across the travel value chain. The company’s platforms support booking, ticketing, departure control, inventory and other core travel transaction functions for industry participants.

Amadeus’s product offering spans a global distribution system used by travel agencies and online travel sellers, airline passenger service systems (notably the Altéa suite), airport operations and departure control solutions, as well as software for hotels, rail operators and car rental companies.

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