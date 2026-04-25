Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Declines By 98.4%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,506 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the March 31st total of 220,491 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 460,206 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bioxytran Trading Down 3.0%

Bioxytran stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. 45,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,307. Bioxytran has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.50.

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About Bioxytran

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Bioxytran, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic oxygen carriers and novel oxygen therapeutics for acute care and chronic disease applications. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to safely deliver therapeutic levels of oxygen to hypoxic tissues, addressing conditions such as ischemia-reperfusion injury, organ transplantation, and traumatic injury. Its lead product candidates target unmet medical needs in cardiovascular and neurological disorders, wound healing, and critical care settings.

Bioxytran’s research pipeline comprises multiple preclinical-stage assets that leverage stabilized perfluorocarbon emulsions to achieve controlled oxygen release.

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