Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,731 shares, an increase of 42,909.1% from the March 31st total of 11 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pacer PE/VC ETF Stock Performance

Pacer PE/VC ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

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About Pacer PE/VC ETF

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The Pacer PE/VC ETF (PEVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE PE/VC index. The fund tracks an index that provides access to private equity (PE) buyouts and venture capital (VC) assets through shifting allocations between two sub-indices. Investments focus on US large-cap stocks, aiming to mirror the risk-return characteristics of private markets through equities, ETFs, and futures contracts. PEVC was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Pacer.

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