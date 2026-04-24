Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pacer PE/VC ETF (NYSEARCA:PEVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,731 shares, an increase of 42,909.1% from the March 31st total of 11 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,422 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Pacer PE/VC ETF Stock Performance
Pacer PE/VC ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. Pacer PE/VC ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $32.21.
About Pacer PE/VC ETF
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