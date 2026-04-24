Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Short Interest Update

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,041 shares, a growth of 917.2% from the March 31st total of 3,838 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. 6,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $47.14.
Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF
The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.
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