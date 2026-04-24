Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Short Interest Update

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,041 shares, a growth of 917.2% from the March 31st total of 3,838 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,514 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. 6,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,772. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

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Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,138,000.

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The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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