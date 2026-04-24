Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.8455.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roots has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Roots Price Performance

About Roots

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

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Roots Corporation is a Canadian apparel and lifestyle brand known for its premium casual wear, leather goods and accessories. Founded in 1973 by Michael Budman and Don Green, the company built its reputation on high-quality craftsmanship and understated design. Over time, Roots has expanded its product offerings to include clothing for men, women and youth, as well as footwear, leather handbags, travel bags and small leather accessories such as wallets and belts.

Operating a vertically integrated model, Roots oversees design, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution to maintain control over quality and costs.

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