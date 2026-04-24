Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 598 and last traded at GBX 601.84. Approximately 1,972,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,041,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 704 price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yellow Cake from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 666.80.

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Yellow Cake Trading Down 2.0%

Yellow Cake Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 609.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 591.59. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -150.13 and a beta of 0.26.

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Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, incorporated in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding U3O8. It may also seek to add value through other uranium-related activities. Yellow Cake and its wholly owned subsidiary (the “Group”) seek to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium-related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world’s largest uranium producer.

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