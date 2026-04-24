Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY) Short Interest Up 873.3% in April

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FOXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,491 shares, an increase of 873.3% from the March 31st total of 5,496 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,916 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Simplify Currency Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FOXY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 151,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,718. Simplify Currency Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55.

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Institutional Trading of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $560,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $357,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF by 336.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Currency Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $3,446,000.

About Simplify Currency Strategy ETF

The Simplify Currency Strategy ETF (FOXY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long global basket, short usd currency. The fund is an actively managed fund with long and short exposures in foreign currencies through forward contracts and swaps, as well as futures contracts. It employs a combination of mean-reversion strategy for G10 currencies and a carry strategy for emerging market currencies. FOXY was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Simplify.

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