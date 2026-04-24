BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 980 shares, an increase of 851.5% from the March 31st total of 103 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 47.40% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BBBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.01. 184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $50.54.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

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