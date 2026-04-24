VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,811 shares, an increase of 908.6% from the March 31st total of 477 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,656 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRNB. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

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VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:GRNB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 0.26. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp. (CBF). CBF owns approximately 90% interest of the Company. As of December 31, 2011, the Company’s net investment of $315.3 million in Capital Bank, NA.

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