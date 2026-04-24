Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 791.5% in April

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,382,872 shares, an increase of 791.5% from the March 31st total of 379,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,612,036 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CREG. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Smart Powerr in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Smart Powerr by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Powerr in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 25.2%

Shares of CREG stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 2,783,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264,622. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $18.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Smart Powerr had a negative net margin of 1,102.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems. It also designs, finances, constructs, and installs the waste energy recycling project to mid to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses; and provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions and consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment.

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