Julie Rubinstein Sells 19,060 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) COO Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $267,221.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 382,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,490.64. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $269,317.80.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $453,595.06.

On Monday, April 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $277,323.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $270,270.80.

On Monday, April 13th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $250,639.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $243,396.20.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $258,453.60.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 30,941 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $458,855.03.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $275,417.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Julie Rubinstein sold 19,060 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $263,599.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ADPT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.14. 876,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,338. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 867.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.