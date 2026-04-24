Short Interest in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Rises By 670.8%

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,991 shares, a growth of 670.8% from the March 31st total of 3,372 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.50. 13,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,726. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $448.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.32. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $68.20 and a 52 week high of $111.24.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.